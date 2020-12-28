Here comes the sun; First-solar energy centers coming to Nassau, St. Johns County

The new sites add another 1.4 million solar panels to the state of Florida

Florida Power & Light Company announced Monday that five new solar energy centers will begin powering customers by the end of this year.

The new sites add another 1.4 million solar panels to the state of Florida.

Two of the new energy centers will be built in Nassau and St. Johns County, both first for each respective area.

“...our goal is to make Florida a leader in clean, solar energy that keeps costs down for our customers, helps to keep the Sunshine State beautiful, and, in the process, creates local construction jobs,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL.

Combined, the company says the five centers will generate enough solar energy to power about 75,000 homes. Additionally, nine more solar energy centers are still under construction, with expected completion dates in 2021.