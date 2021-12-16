Georgia environmental regulators investigating odor in Brunswick

More than 200 complaints have been made to the state's department of natural resources since November 2020.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brittany moved to Brunswick about a year ago. So far, she's grown accustomed to an odor her peers know all too well. Brunswick is home to a wastewater facility and a paper mill. Residents have compared the stench to rotten eggs. To Brittany, it's more of a sewage-like smell.

"Kind of smells like garbage," she added.

The smell is so strong, Georgia's department of natural resources received hundreds of complaints. As of November 2020, the Department of Natural Resources confirmed about 225 complaints.

The Glynn Environmental Coalition said the odor and mills are connected.

One report shows it conducted a study that indicates pollution in the air. Georgia's DNR environmental division and the air protection branch are conducting an investigation.

Brett Berry is a program manager with the Georgia DNR. He's part of the environmental protection department.

"There's been inspections done on different types of mediums," Berry said. "Air quality inspections, waste water inspections and industrial facilities."