Florida citrus growers prepare for freeze fallout

Orange growers were already facing challenges caused by citrus greening.

BARTOW, Fla. — Citrus growers in Florida are bracing for the fallout caused by a cold snap in January.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is assessing the impact recent freezing temperatures had on the state’s agricultural industry. The agency is evaluating resources that affected businesses may need to recover from the freeze that happened during the last weekend in January.

Matt Joyner with Florida Citrus Mutual said it usually takes two to three weeks after a freeze to determine the severity of the damage to the groves.

"We’ll just see how these trees handle that kind of stress after going through a freeze event like what we went through," said Christian Spinosa, a fifth-generation citrus producer in Polk County.

Spinosa has seen some splitting in the tree trunks and more fruit than usual on the ground, two signs of freeze damage but overall, he thinks his groves did OK.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a disaster declaration for farmers who have been impacted by freezing temperatures across the state.

“I’ve requested that the USDA approve all assistance available so that Florida’s agriculture community can protect remaining crops and prevent any further losses," the governor said in a news release.

If the USDA grants the disaster designation, then Florida farmers would have access to federal aid that could help protect their remaining crops.

Citrus growers were already facing historic challenges rooted in citrus greening, urbanization, and consumer habits.

Citrus greening is spread by an insect. Once a tree is infected, there is no cure. The disease was first spotted in Florida back in 2005 and is the single biggest factor in declining production.

"It suffocates the tree and keeps it from getting the nutrients it needs," Spinosa said.