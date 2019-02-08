Veterans may be the answer to filling high demand Information Technology (IT) jobs.

Through the Microsoft Software & Systems Academy (MSSA), current service members and veterans all across the country are getting the training they need to be competitive in the civilian job market.

In Jacksonville, the program has helped veterans like, Ryan Pethel, an E5 in the Navy, find an I.T. job that he can pursue after leaving the service.

Pethel is currently training to be a software engineer, which is a natural transition from his position in the Navy.

"There's a lot of programs out there," Pethel said. "I felt that MSSA was perfect for me because I wanted to continue my career in technology."

The MSSA Jacksonville location partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for this program and offers Cloud Application Development as a learning path.

The curriculum targets careers in IT like:

Software Developers/Testers

Cloud Administrators

Technical Program Managers

Database and Business Intelligence Developers

Cyber-security/Information Systems security analysts

According to Shawn Lewis, the Site Manager for MSSA, over 1600 people have gone through the program.

"We have a 95 percent placement rate," Lewis said. "We have over 500 business partners who are interested in talking to MSSA graduates and the starting salary that a person coming out of this program can make is about $75,000 a year."

Current personnel who are transitioning out of the military within six months and recently honorably discharged veterans are eligible to enroll.

Davis Rauch, a retired Command Master Chief with the Coast Guard, enjoyed the soft skills portion of the program. After 30-years in the service, Ruach said that learning skills like resume building and interview techniques made him more "comfortable" and "confident."

Upon completing the program, every graduate is guaranteed an interview with Microsoft and/or one of their hiring partners.

Partners include Facebook, Southwest, Dell, Oracle and more.

If you're interested in the program, Embry-Riddle lays out the steps to get involved.