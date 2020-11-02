Sure, the "Great American Race" is the main attraction, but it truly is just the centerpiece of a full-week of run and racing at Daytona International Speedway. And the First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.

Below is a look at the schedule for SPEEDWEEKS Presented by AdventHealth, including recaps of events that have already taken place.

Saturday, February 8

Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire

The season-opening race for NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series – the first on-track appearance for stock cars at DIS in 2020.

Sunday, February 9

Daytona 500 Qualifying presented by Kroger/Busch Clash at DAYTONA

Qualifying (12:30 p.m.) locks in the front row for the DAYTONA 500. The Busch Clash (3 p.m.) features pole winners from the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series plus former Busch Clash champions, former DAYTONA 500 champions and former DAYTONA 500 pole winners in a 75-lap all-out sprint.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clocked in at 46 seconds to take the poll for the 2020 Daytona 500. It is Stenhouse's third pole in his NASCAR Cup Series career and first at Daytona.

Another driver with something to prove, Erik Jones, won the exhibition Busch Clash. Considered by many accounts to be the "ugly duckling" of Joe Gibbs Racing -- as compared to highly-awarded teammates Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. -- Jones held on in a wreck-filled race.

- - - -

Wednesday, February 12

Daytona 500 Media Day

Drivers will meet with reporters from across the nation starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday, February 13

Bluegreens Vacations Duel at DAYTONA

DAYTONA 500 starting positions are determined and championship points awarded -- all under the lights.

Friday, February 14

NextEra Energy 250

Annually one of the wildest, closest and most exciting races as Gander Trucks take to Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday, February 15

NASCAR Racing Experience 300

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series gets underway at 2:30 p.m. from Daytona International Speedway. Young drivers look to make a name for themselves, while established veterans seek to gain momentum before Sunday.

Sunday, February 16

2020 Daytona 500

The 62nd running of the "Great American Race" begins at 2:30 p.m. A pre-concert featuring Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker kicks-off the day's festivities.