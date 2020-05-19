Pro Impact Sports hosting virtual college showcase this weekend

The event will be live-streamed to further player evaluations despite coronavirus pandemic

This week, high school football programs across the First Coast would be squaring off in spring scrimmages this week. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, that will not be happening. Meanwhile, Trinity Christian's offensive coordinator and founder of Pro Impact Sports, Gerard Ross, is hosting a virtual showcase on the Westside of Jacksonville on Saturday.

Ross says all rising sophomores, juniors and seniors can sign up for the virtual showcase. The event will be live streamed so that our area’s best players can be evaluated by the top Division I college football coaches in the nation. Ross says this is critical for rising seniors because, with no spring football and with no one knowing for certain there will be football this fall, the players can get some needed reps and exposure.

“Not having the season, it will be almost like them going to into a college program as a junior in high school. They've missed that senior year. That last year of development. That last year of learning how to be a leader. I think knowing how to lead a team is one of the most important characteristics going to college. I hope they'll get their senior year," Ross said.

Ross says the players will be separated in groups of ten. You’ll have five offensive players and five defensive players on different fields.

The Pro Impact Sports Virtual Showcase is Saturday morning at 9:30. If you're interested in attending the virtual showcase you must sign up and it will cost you $60.