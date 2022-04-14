Under the helmet: Josh Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen is due for a big 2022 season. Allen had his best year of production when he had bona fide pass-rushers alongside him in Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell.
If Doug Pederson and the Jaguars top brass decide to take a pass rusher with that No. 1 overall pick it should only ignite Allen's own play and production right before he is due to get paid.
General Manager Trent Baalke did not invest any significant free agency resources in the pass-rush, keeping the books clean at the position for the future when an Allen extension could potentially come in to play.