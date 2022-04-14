Under the helmet: Josh Allen

If paired with a dynamic pass rusher, Allen could be in store for a big 2022 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen is due for a big 2022 season. Allen had his best year of production when he had bona fide pass-rushers alongside him in Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell.

If Doug Pederson and the Jaguars top brass decide to take a pass rusher with that No. 1 overall pick it should only ignite Allen's own play and production right before he is due to get paid.