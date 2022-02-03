Jaguars Draft Party returning to Daily's Place this year

Jags HC, Doug Pederson, and CB, Shaquill Griffin, will be in attendance. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Jaguars have announced details for their 2022 Duuuval Draft Party, which will be returning to Daily's Place for the first time since 2019.

Head coach Doug Pederson and cornerback Shaq Griffin will be in attendance. Fans can experience live look-ins on the Jaguars Draft Room.

Event Timeline

5:00 P.M. Parking lots open

6:00 P.M. Gates 1 and 4 open

7:00 P.M. Daily's Place stage show begins

8:00 P.M. 2022 NFL Draft begins

Fans will also have the chance to buy exclusive merchandise, including commemorative DUUUVAL Draft t-shirts and the first-overall pick jersey presale.

Attendees can also take part in fan-friendly activities and experiences, as well as in-person access to draft pick sweepstakes and giveaways.

General admission tickets are free and guests can purchase up to four. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You must register in order to claim your tickets, a link will be made available on the Jaguars Draft website Friday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders have early access to tickets starting Thursday.