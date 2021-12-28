UNF, UF basketball teams postpone upcoming games due to COVID-19 protocols

Due to COVID-19 protocols within the North Florida men's basketball program, UNF's game at Kansas State originally scheduled for Wednesday evening is canceled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Basketball games across North Florida and beyond are being impacted by the spread of the coronavirus variant.

Due to COVID-19 protocols within the North Florida men's basketball program, UNF's game at Kansas State originally scheduled for Wednesday evening is canceled.

UNF's game against Keiser set for Friday, Dec. 31 is also canceled.

Single game ticket buyers for Friday's game against Keiser can exchange their ticket for a future home game this season.

It also looks like the Gators will be staying in The Swamp for now. The Florida at Mississippi State women's basketball game and the Florida at Ole Miss Men's basketball game have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The women's basketball game was scheduled for Dec. 30 but has been postponed after a combination of positive COVID tests, contact tracing and necessary quarantining procedures for the players within the Mississippi State women's basketball program.

The game was delayed in accordance with the Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The men's basketball game was scheduled for Dec. 29 but has also been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. A makeup date for the game has not been announced at this time.

The SEC announced their updated interrupted basketball game policies on Dec. 23.

"If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a contest cannot be rescheduled, the Commissioner shall cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest."