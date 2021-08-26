Trinity Christian alum Shaun Wade traded from the Ravens to the Patriots

Baltimore drafted the Ohio State grad in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft

To many college football fans' dismay, Ohio State's Shaun Wade fell all the way to the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ultimately being selected by the Baltimore Ravens. A multi-year starter for the Buckeyes and a stand-out locally with Trinity Christian, Wade had been projected as a first-round pick prior to his senior year.

He's been in the league for two months, and Wade is already proving those doubters wrong.

The New England Patriots have traded for Wade, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In exchange, the Ravens will receive a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023 in exchange.

Baltimore got more back for Shaun Wade than they spent for Calais Campbell, in case you're wondering how that front office is doing — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 26, 2021

In other words: Wade has already raised his value without ever having played in a regular season, NFL game.