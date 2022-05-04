Tony Khan excited to reveal "historic" announcement at AEW Dynamite's return to Daily's Place

It will be the first time AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS. Khan says he will unveil a "historic" announcement that will impact the wrestling world.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AEW Dynamite is set to make its Jacksonville return to Daily's Place Wednesday with a big announcement.

"I'm going to be making a historic announcement that's gonna shake the wrestling business and effect the wrestling business in a very positive way," Khan said.

Khan's big announcement is one of many things for fans to look forward to. Former Jacksonville University women's basketball player, Jade Cargill, will be making her return to Jacksonville.

Cargill made her debut one year ago at Daily's Place. She currently holds the TBS Championship belt and is undefeated at 28-0.

"We try to make it special for whatever town we're in. In Chicago we do something extra special for CM Punk. You look at where you're at and you try to make the show special for the fans everywhere around the world watching on TV, but especially those fans in the arena," Khan said.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite show is the first of several events on AEW's Road to Revolution. Sunday's pay-per-view will be on UCF's campus in Orlando.