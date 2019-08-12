The 75th Anniversary of the Gator Bowl is set: the Big Ten's Indiana (8-4) will meet Tennessee (7-5) at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2020. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

It has been a resurgent year for both teams, with the Volunteers rallying from a 1-4 start to the season to become bowl-eligible under second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Vols ended the year on a five-game win streak, defeating South Carolina and Kentucky along the way.

The Hoosiers are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016 and will be playing in a bowl game in Florida for the first time in program history. Indiana is 3-8 all-time in bowl games. Indiana enjoyed a break-out year under fourth-year head coach Tom Allen, winning eight games for the first time since 1993. Allen agreed to a new, seven-year contract earlier this month.

For tickets and a full-listing of TaxSlayer Gator Bowl week events, please visit www.taxslayergatorbowl.com.