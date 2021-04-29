Tim Tebow reportedly works out for the Jaguars as a tight end, no decision has been made

Tebow reached out to the Jaguars to request a try-out. It was thought he might transition to tight end from quarterback a decade earlier.

It surprised many sports fans when Tim Tebow abruptly quit professional baseball in February.

It stunned even more when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Tebow had a try-out as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There's reported "mutual" interest in Tebow actually signing after a private work-out with Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.

More so than tight end… think Taysom Hill. https://t.co/GwwAIklmUP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The former Heisman Trophy winner with Florida, Tebow played quarterback from 2010-2012 with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. He threw for more than 2,400 yards and ran for 989 more, accounting for 31 total touchdowns. He has played professional baseball with the New York Mets organization for the past five years.

Of course, as many college football fans will deduce: Tebow played for first-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer at the University of Florida from 2006-2010.