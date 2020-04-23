JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The professional sports world was among the very first industries crippled by the coronavirus. Back on March 11, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after one of its players contracted the virus. The next day, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League followed suit, and after the PGA Tour went ahead with round 1 of The Players at TPC Sawgrass, it too decided to shut down operations.

Now, six long weeks to the day, sports fans finally have something to look forward to, watch, and talk about: The NFL draft. Considering the longest stretch of the calendar fans usually go without their sports fix is the two days in July after baseball's all-star break, you can imagine the excitement among fans.

First Coast News Sports Director Chris Porter was so excited about the draft that he passed on the opportunity to sleep-in and decided to wake up early with the Good Morning Jacksonville team to talk a little football.

Download the First Coast News app and select 'Jaguars' under 'topic alerts and notifications' and to be notified on every move the Jags make.

CLICK HERE to download on Apple devices

CLICK HERE to download on Android devices here

Be sure to follow the First Coast News Sports Team on Twitter for up-to-the-minute NFL draft coverage.

RELATED: 10 of the NFL Draft's greatest steals

RELATED: 10 biggest busts in the NFL Draft

RELATED: Every No. 1 NFL Draft pick since 2000: How did they do?