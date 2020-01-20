JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After getting snubbed fro the finalist list for Rookie of the Year, Josh Allen gets rewarded with a great rookie year with a trip down the road to Orlando and the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Allen collected 10.5 sacks and 44 tackles in his first year with Jacksonville. He became the first Jaguars' rookie to total 10 sacks in his first season.

Allen will join Calais Campbell and DJ Chark as Jaguars to make this year's Pro Bowl. While Allen is headed to play with the best of the game, many will remember him getting left off of the year's best Rookie list.

The 2020 Pro Bowl is held in Orlando on Sunday January, 26th at 3:00 PM.