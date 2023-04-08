Josh Pederson: I'm just super grateful of the fact that he's coaching me

For the first time all training camp, the Jaguars let reporters chat with Head Coach Doug Pederson's son, Josh Pederson.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time all training camp, the Jaguars let reporters chat with Head Coach Doug Pederson's son, Josh Pederson.

The news that Josh was picked up by the Jaguars made waves around the NFL.

It's kind of a big deal when the coach's son plays on that same team.

Josh Pederson isn't a new face to the league though.

In fact, he's got some experience under his belt with 10 games during the 2023 USFL season for the Houston Gamblers.

Under the Gamblers, he picked up for 25 passes, 325 yards and ranked third in receiving yards among Tight Ends.

Before his time in Houston, he laced up with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans and Kansas City during the 2021 season.

Josh said, even he knows this is pretty uncommon, but he's loving it so far.

"This is super humbling, you know? The position where I'm at right now, there's never a day I don't think about it. I'm just super grateful the fact that he's coaching me and I'm getting to learn from his staff, it's something special," said Pederson.

This will be the first time Doug and Josh will be part of the same team in the NFL.

"I've sit on the sideline for the last, however many years he's been a head coach, just as his son, and then to learn and he him through that lens is just a little bit more special," he added.