Doug Pederson "pleased with what he saw" in week one of training camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Week one of Jaguars training camp is officially in the books. Brand new facility, lots of new faces. Most, the same.

Jaguars Head Coach, Doug Pederson was back in front of the podium Saturday morning before practice.

With four days of training camp behind us now, we've had an opportunity to see where your Jags are first hand.

Coach Pederson said in that short amount of time, he likes what he's seen so far.

"The guys came back in the right frame of mind, ready to go to work. Those were all things here in the last couple of days that really stood out to me. The leadership has really shown itself within the team. Next week, we put the pads on, so we'll take another step in that direction. Pleased where everybody is right now"