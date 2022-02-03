Jaguars use the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for a second straight year

The 2017 second-round pick of the Jaguars has started all 61 games he has appeared in

For a second straight season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will use the franchise tag, and they will use it on the same player.

Left tackle Cam Robinson has been tagged, the team announced Tuesday.

Robinson has started 61 games for Jacksonville over the past five seasons, including 14 games in 2021. He missed all but one game of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

The franchise tag is a designation that allows NFL teams to select one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and guarantees another year under contract if certain conditions are met, explains NBC Sports Chicago.

Each team receives one franchise tag per year and can be applied as either exclusive or non-exclusive.

The 6'6'', 335 pound lineman was part of an offensive line that helped the Jaguars tie for ninth in the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (32).

In 2020, he was part of an offensive line that helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and the second-most rushing yards (1,070), by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

The University of Alabama product won a College Football National Championship with the Crimson Tide in 2015.