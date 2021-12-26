Just short (again): Jaguars fall to the Jets, 26-21

Jacksonville's would-be, game-winning drive was stopped at the Jets' two-yard line with just seconds left, as Jacksonville falls to 2-13

The most important statistical category will say the Jaguars failed on Sunday at MetLife Stadium: they lost to the Jets (4-11), 26-21. That statistical category being referred to is the all-important win-loss category -- just so we're clear.

But what that final score doesn't tell you? Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Big Cats had a chance to win it in the end. Just like they did against the Colts in Week 10 (a 23-17 loss, in which Lawrence fumbled away that would-be, game-winning drive). Just like they have several times this season.

But this time, Lawrence delivered. He was 6 of 8 for 48 yards on that final drive; he finished with a 74.3 completion percentage on the day. He added a highlight reel, 26-yard run to get the Jaguars to the five-yard line. Unfortunately, once there, the Jaguars couldn't finish.

Again.

Lawrence finished 26-39 for 280 yards and zero touchdowns, extending his streak to four games without a passing touchdown. He fumbled deep in Jaguars territory in the third quarter, but the Jets were unable to turn it into points.

Perhaps even more impressively, the Jaguars had a chance to win it despite losing James Robinson early in the game to a torn Achilles and surrendering 273 rushing yards to the 27th ranked rushing offense in the NFL.

While fellow rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was held in-check in the passing game, finishing 14-22 for 102 yards with a touchdown, he and the Jets did the bulk of their damage on the ground. Wilson had 91 yards rushing, including a 52-yard touchdown. Michael Carter finished with 118 yards on the ground on just 16 carries. Tevin Coleman added 57 yards on 16 carries.

With passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer calling plays for the first time this year, the Jaguars elected to begin the game on offense. They were forced to settle for a Matthew Wright field goal. The Jets responded with Wilson's 52-yard touchdown run, in which three Jaguars players were in a position to make a tackle and could not. The extra point was then blocked. Jacksonville answered with a touchdown drive of its own in even more, unorthodox fashion: Lawrence fumbled on the goal-line only for back-up right guard Will Richardson to fall on the ball in the end-zone for a touchdown. After a Jets penalty, the Jaguars elected to go for two and were unsuccessful. On the ensuing kick-off, New York's Braxton Berrios returned the kick for a 102-yard touchdown. It was the second straight week the Jaguars' special teams allowed a return-touchdown. The Jaguars were able to add a field goal, but the Jets went into the half up 13-12.

The two teams traded field goals in the third quarter, keeping it a one-point game. After converting on a pair of fourth-downs earlier in the drive, the Jets once again went for it from the one-yard. While it looked like Dawuane Smoot might be able to get to Wilson, the rookie quarterback was able to evade the pressure and find offensive lineman Conor McDermott, who had reported as eligible, for the touchdown. Jacksonville marched right down-field and found pay-dirt, too, thanks to Dare Ogunbowale's one-yard touchdown. They opted to go for the two-point conversion again, and once again failed, making the score 23-21. The Jets would add another Eddy Pinerio field goal late, meaning Lawrence and the offense needed a touchdown to win. They drove all the way to the 2-yard line before finally being turned away for good.

The Jaguars were without four starters due to COVID-19 protocols, including linebackers Josh Allen and Myles Jack. In their absence, linebacker Chapelle Russell and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell both finished with a team-leading seven tackles. For Campbell, that included a crucial, third-quarter, fake field goal stop.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell confirmed post-game that Robinson's injury is expected to be season-ending.