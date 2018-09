Running back Leonard Fournette is expected to be on the field Sunday in the Jaguars home game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

The Jags have been without Fournette for two weeks. The big play running back injured his hamstring in the team's week 1 victory at the New York Giants. T.J. Yeldon has rushed for 153 yards on 31 carries this season in Fournette's absence.

Jaguars’ running back Leonard Fournette, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2018

