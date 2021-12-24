Jaguars fans surprise teens at Wolfson Children's Hospital and Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital with gifts

Chris Ebreo and Eric Dunn gifted over $6,000 in electronics to teens at Wolfson and Brooks. The two raffled off a unique gameday experience for two Jags away games.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Chris Ebreo walks through the doors at Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital, the memories start to flow back.

"The doctors and everything were real good about it, but you know you're just in here during the holidays and it just sucks," Ebreo said.

In 2016, Ebreo spent two weeks, including Christmas, at Brooks.

Now he's giving back to the kids who are spending their holiday away from home.

"This year we did the Oculus' and we were able to get 16 of them," Ebreo said.

The last few years, Ebreo has gifted electronics to kids at Brooks and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

But this year it has taken off.

"We raised over $2,000 in the first game," content creator and Jaguars fan, Eric Dunn, said.

Ebreo brought Dunn into the fold this year. The two collaborated and decided to raffle off a unique gameday experience, with Dunn, for two away games in Seattle and New England.

"We'd give them the game ticket which is going to be behind the Jags bench on the 50-yard line, fly them out, put them in a hotel, all-inclusive, and all the money gets raised for donating gifts to the toy drive for Wolfson's and Brooks rehab," Dunn said.

Dunn and Ebreo raised over $6,000 for the kids, which gave them some holiday cheer when they needed it the most.

"I almost teared up. I'm a naturally pretty emotional guy so being able to come in here and hand deliver a toy to the kids in here, that are going through what they're going through it's an amazing thing," Dunn said.