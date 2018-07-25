JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will miss the early days of training camp due to the birth of his daughter, Breelyn.

The All-Pro cornerback's girlfriend, Bre, gave birth to Breelyn on Wednesday. The newest addition to the Ramsey family shares a birthday with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Ramsey said he will return to TIAA Bank Field when he has situated his newly expanded family. The 23-year-old is experiencing fatherhood for the first time and he is looking to start that process off with some family time in Tennessee.

It's been quite the year for Ramsey, as he was named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler following last season. He and his fellow secondary members were ranked as the top defensive back unit by Pro Football Focus on Tuesday.

Entering his third NFL season, Ramsey could be poised to cash in on his on-the-field efforts, adding to the support of his family. The cornerback will be eligible for a massive contract extension next offseason and another All-Pro year could seal the deal.

Ramsey and fellow Pro Bowl cornerback A.J. Bouye missed the majority of the offseason program due to a focus on their personal lives. Both players enter training camp in full health and the duo is considered by many to be the best twosome at cornerback in the league.

Ramsey will look to further improve his 2018 when he returns for his third season in Jacksonville later on during training camp.

