The Jaguars' defense struggled in a 34-27 shoot-out at Carolina. The offense was stymied in a 13-6 loss to New Orleans.

Jacksonville (2-4) hopes -- no, needs -- to put it all together when they travel to Cincinnati (0-6) this weekend. The two kick-off from Paul Brown Stadium at 1 p.m. EST Sunday.

Is the Book Out on Minshew?

The Jaguars rookie quarterback and four-time, NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week winner had his worst game of the season against the Saints. Gardner Minshew was held to 163 yards through the air in Week Six, a performance that also featured just his second interception of 2019. Minshew was held without a touchdown for the first time this season, too.

Minshew's struggles translated to break-out wide receiver D.J. Chark's. The second-year pro recorded just three catches for 43 yards. The Saints, as their players and head coach, Sean Payton, would detail after the game, had All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore following Chark at all times and, more often than not, dropped a safety to assist Lattimore.

"If DJ is one-on-one, I’ll take him versus anybody," Minshew said after the game. "When they start putting two guys, it gets tough. We got enough guys in that room that can make plays and we’re going to do better.”

Payton also said the Saints sought to "put [Minshew[ in a phone booth," creating "phantom pressure." Is this what other teams will now do? The Bengals' defensive personnel does not rival the Saints -- particularly their secondary. The Bengals will be without starting corner-backs Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III. Speaking of...

Banged-up Bengals

Seven players have already been ruled out for Cincinnati, including Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green. Green has yet to play this year after suffering an ankle injury in the preseason.

The Bengals will also be down to their third-string left tackle. Cordy Glenn has been suspended by the team for one week for "internal disciplinary reasons." The 30-year old Glenn suffered a concussion in the preseason and had been cleared to play; however, it's been reported Glenn did not feel ready to return to the field and an alleged argument with the Bengals' coaching staff ensued.

Not only is Glenn out: his understudy, Andre Smith, has also been ruled out with an injury. Journeyman John Jerry is expected to start at left tackle.

On paper, this is a recipe for success for a Jaguars' offensive line that has recorded just 19 sacks in 6 games.

Fournette: Ready to Run

Leonard Fournette is first in the AFC and third in the entire league in rushing yards, amassing 584 yards in six games -- including amassing 118 total yards against a stiff, Saints defense.

The Bengals are 32nd in rush defense this season. They allow 184.5 yards per game, 15 yards worse than the 31st ranked team (the lowly Miami Dolphins).

Need I say more?

To add more fuel to the fire: the Bengals are giving up an average of 262 yards on the ground per home game this season -- and they've already ruled out four defensive linemen with injury.

Quick Hits

- The Jaguars will be without the newly-departed Jalen Ramsey for the first time since they drafted the All-Pro in 2016. Ramsey had missed the previous three games with a lingering back injury. Second-year player Tre Herndon is expected to continue to fill that position in the Jaguars' starting line-up.

- Head Coach Doug Marrone said Friday that Nick Foles (collarbone) could return to practice next week ahead of the Jaguars' Week Seven match-up with the New York Jets.

- Rookie tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday, after missing the first six weeks of the season.

- Wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion, ankle) have been ruled OUT for the Jaguars; wide receiver Dede Westbrook is questionable with a shoulder injury, although Marrone seemed optimistic about Westbrook after Friday's practice in which Westbrook was Limited.

- The Bengals' six losses this season have come at the hands of the Seahawks, 49ers, Bills, Steelers, Cardinals, and Ravens.

- Despite a sub-par outing against the Saints, D.J. Chark remains in the Top-5 in the NFL in receiving yards (528).

- The Jaguars are 12-9 all-time against the Bengals