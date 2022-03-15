DJ Chark reportedly signing 1-year deal with Detroit Lions

The 25-year-old seemed to confirm the news in an Instagram story that featured a photo of his daughter and the caption "Now she a Detroit baby."

The Detroit Lions are looking to sign Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. to a one-year deal, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the deal is expected to be worth up to $12 million.

