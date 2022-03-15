DJ Chark reportedly signing 1-year deal with Detroit Lions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from December 2020.)
The Detroit Lions are looking to sign Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. to a one-year deal, according to reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the deal is expected to be worth up to $12 million.
The 25-year-old seemed to confirm the news in an Instagram story that featured a photo of his daughter and the caption "Now she a Detroit baby."
Chark was drafted by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 147 receptions and 15 touchdowns in four season with the Jags and made the Pro Bowl in 2019.
