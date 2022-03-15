Report: Jaguars release Myles Jack

Jack led the Jags in tackles last season with 108.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are parting ways with linebacker Myles Jack, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news comes one day after reports the Jaguars would be spending big money to bring several new players to the roster. The newcomers reportedly include guard Brandon Scherff, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, linebacker Foye Oluokun, receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Zay Jones.

Referring to the slew of new acquisitions as a "spending spree," Schefter pointed out that Jack led the Jags in tackles last season with 108.

Jack was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2016 by the Jags, where he has played for the last six seasons. He became a part-owner of the Jacksonville Icemen alongside Tim Tebow in 2020.