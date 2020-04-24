The Jaguars use a first round pick on a Florida Gator for the second time in three seasons.

There was a consensus heading into the 2020 NFL Draft that the top two defensive backs in this class were Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State, and CJ Henderson out of Florida. The Jaguars have secured the junior DB who calls South Florida home but played his college ball in Gainesville.

Henderson in his senior year was a first-team All-SEC selection leading his squad with 11 pass breakups. CJ also totaled 33 tackles, three for loss.

As expected, CJ shined at the combine. He ran a 4.39 second forty yard dash, pairing that with 20 reps on the bench press and a 37.5 inch vertical jump. His recovery speed is what makes him a top prospect in this draft and one many NFL teams would have loved to add to their roster.

Any downside to drafting CJ Henderson? He only played 9 games in 2019 due to an ankle injury. It has not proven to be recurring just yet but it is something to keep an eye on down the line. The Jaguars still have 11 picks remaining in this Draft.