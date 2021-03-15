Back to the future: former Jaguar Carlos Hyde set to return to Jacksonville

Multiple outlets are reporting the eighth-year running back is headed back to the Jaguars. He played eight games with the team in 2018.

As NFL free agency approached, many wondered if newly-minted Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer might seek a reunion with several of his players at the next level.

We have our first case study.

Running back Carlos Hyde, who played for Meyer at Ohio State from 2010 to 2014, is set to join the Jaguars on a reported, two-year deal valued at $6 million. More than just a reunion with his former college coach: Hyde played in Jacksonville during the 2018 season, appearing in eight games and starting two. He tallied just 189 yards on the ground on 58 carries and was perhaps better known for allegedly refusing to come off the bench when called upon.

Hyde appeared in 10 games last season with Seattle, rushing for 356 yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns. That came on the heels of his first, 1,000-plus yard season with the Houston Texans. Hyde was originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

For his professional career, Hyde has rushed for 4,726 yards and 36 touchdowns.