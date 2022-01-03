Khan's plans to add executive vice president on hold as he puts trust in Pederson, Balke

"In just over three weeks, Doug Pederson has instilled a structured and disciplined approach that is clearly making a difference in our culture and mindset."

Shad Khan's plans for an executive vice president for the Jacksonville Jaguars are on hold.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement Tuesday saying he’s pleased with head coach Doug Pederson structure and discipline.

"I am pausing on the consideration of introducing an executive vice president of football," Khan said in a statement Tuesday. "In just over three weeks, Doug Pederson has instilled a structured and disciplined approach that is clearly making a difference in our culture and mindset. I feel we're best served at this time by allowing Doug, Trent, and their assistants to take ownership of our path forward."

Khan went on to say, that he feels they're best served at this time by allowing Coach Dough Pederson, General Manager Trent Baalke and their assistants to take ownership of the team's path forward.

When Khan introduced Pederson as head coach in February, he said he planned to hire an EVP to oversee football operations. Wednesday, at the NFL Combine, both Baalke and Pederson talked about Khan's decision.

"I'm all for anything that is going to help this organization move forward," Balke said. "We have been stuck in neutral for a while. We are going to continue to address those levels of leadership, but I think we are very comfortable. I really appreciate Shad stepping up and having the confidence in Doug and myself that he has shown."

"I think it speaks volumes what our owner has said, and he really has given the confidence to Trent and me to really build this thing," Pederson said. "Not to say we can't continue to add value in the personnel department, we could still do that."