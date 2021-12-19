Jaguars fans talk about new feeling of excitement after Meyer's firing

Fans we caught up with before the Jags game on Sunday were happy that Urban Meyer is no longer leading their team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans returned to TIAA Bank Field Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars' first game without former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fire last week by owner Shad Khan.

Meyer was fired after going 2-11 and being surrounded by multiple controversies throughout the season. He is one of only four NFL head coaches since the merger to lose his job before the end of a season.

As fans began to gather for their gameday tailgates, Meyer was on the minds of just about everybody. While fans might debate some things, they seemed to be universally enthusiastic about the firing.

"Urban Meyer was distracting the team more than anything else, and I think now that he's gone they have a better chance to win," said fan Matthew Sifontes.

"I was not happy with what was going on and I'm happy with the change," added Jags fan Rod Maritato.

Maritato also gave First Coast News who he believes should take over the reigns of the Jaguars in 2022.

"Todd Monken should be the next coach," Maritato said. "He was a Jaguar. He's the University of Georgia's offensive coordinator, he's doing a great job, and I think he should be the next head coach."