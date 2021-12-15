'Today is a new day... we are moving forward:' After firing of Urban Meyer, interim coach says Jaguars are focusing all efforts on Houston

Team Owner Shad Khan said he will have no further comment until after the conclusion of the NFL season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguar Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell hosted his first media availability Thursday afternoon after the firing of Head Coach Urban Meyer.

Team owner Shad Khan confirmed Wednesday night that Bevell will serve as interim head coach after Meyer was fired amid a controversial few months involving performance, interaction with players and a video of him dancing with a woman who is not his wife.

Bevell began the news conference Thrusday by thanking the Khan family for the opportunity to lead the team for the next few weeks. He said there are some great guys in the locker room and great coaches.

He even thanked Meyer for bringing him into the franchise.

"When these things happen they are never deal, it was a tough and difficult decision," said Bevell. "Today is a new day... we are moving forward."

He said the team is putting all focus into the upcoming game against the Texans. When asked how the players are handling the loss of Meyer, Bevell said anytime there are distractions, it can impact practice

However, he said the guys showed up Thursday afternoon to practice in the rain and gave it their all.

Trevor Lawrence is also expected to be among the players speaking Thursday.

Meyer is out in Jacksonville after one season, finishing with a record of 2-11. Jaguars owner Shad Khan has confirmed that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said in a statement released late Wednesday night. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen."

Trent Baalke will continue to serve as general manager. Khan said he will have no further comment until after the conclusion of the NFL season.

Meyer leaves with a laundry list of accusations of dysfunctional leadership within the Jaguars organization. The NFL Network’s report on December 11 was the first, tangible ammunition against the three-time, national championship-winning head coach. NFLN’s Tom Pelissero reported, among other things: Meyer had had a heated confrontation with captain Marvin Jones, prompting the mild-mannered Jones to storm out of practice; it was Meyer who ordered the benching of 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson after the second fumble of his career; in a staff meeting, Meyer called assistant coaches “losers” and challenged them to defend their resumes.