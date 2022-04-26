x
Locked On Nfl

The Ultimate NFL Mock Draft for 2022: who will your team pick?

With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network participated in their own mock draft. Check out all the picks!

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft is just days away and the chatter around this year's event is reaching a fever pitch.

That includes the discussion on the Locked On Podcast Network, which has daily podcasts for all 32 NFL teams, hosted by local experts. This year, the hosts projected the first-round with a 2022 Ultimate Mock Draft.

This one-of-a-kind mock draft features all 32 selections made by local team experts, with analysis from Audacy Sports insiders, including former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin. 

The video in the player above shows all 32 picks. But all six episodes of the Ultimate NFL Mock Draft 2022 can be found wherever you get your podcast, with all the picks and all of the analysis around them.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Credit: AP
Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates (13) is tackled by Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "Trent Baalke is all about measurables and Travon has Myles Garrett freakiness to his make up. The athletic profile at a need position was just too much to overlook."

2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Credit: AP
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson plays during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Locked On Lions' Matt Dery: "Detroit will sprint the card up to Commissioner Goodell for this selection. They would be thrilled if he fell to them at #2 as he fills a need and also will help sell tickets as he’s a local product."

3. Houston Texans - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Credit: AP
FILE - Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) celebrates an interception of a Murray State pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. Gardner, an Associated Press All-American who hasn't given up a touchdown in his college career, still has to declare for the draft. But he generally projects higher than any of his teammates, so that decision seems clear. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Locked On Texans' John Hickman: "Gardner has the ability to completely take opposing WR out of the game plan and his game can easily translate to the pros. From day one, Gardner will Houston CB1 heading into the season."

4. New York Jets - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Credit: AP
Kayvon Thibodeaux participates in Oregon's NFL Pro Day, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: "The Jets need a bookend pass rusher to go across from Carl Lawson. Thibodeaux fits the need perfectly."

5. New York Giants - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Credit: AP
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) sets up on the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Locked On Giants' Patricia Traina: "The addition of Neal, the most complete tackle in this class, should enable new GM Joe Schoen to complete a mandatory rebuild of the offensive line."

6. Carolina Panthers - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Credit: AP
FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Franchises still searching for a prized quarterback won't find much star power in this year's crop of college QBs. Still, there's potential upgrades to be had in the likes of Temple's Malik Willis and Pitt's Kenny Pickett. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Locked On Panthers' Julian Council: "The Carolina Panthers have made it known this offseason that they’re looking to upgrade at QB. While Kenny Pickett might make the most sense because of his relationship with head coach Matt Rhule — once committed to him at Temple — and owner David Tepper — Pittsburgh Alum — and his perceived NFL readiness, general manager Scott Fitterer shows who’s in control of the roster by selecting the protectable option in Willis."

7. New York Giants - Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Credit: AP
FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Jermaine Johnson II was voted The Associated Press All-ACC defensive player of the year in results released Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Locked On Giants' Patricia Traina: "The Giants need firepower in their pass rush and the versatile Johnson can give them just that from a variety of different positions. He's a classic Swiss Army knife capable of creating matchup nightmares no matter where he lines up."

8. Atlanta Falcons - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Credit: AP
FILE - North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu (79) prepares to guard against Clemson during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., in this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

Locked On Falcons' Aaron Freeman: "Falcons need to get better in the trenches. Ekwonu personifies the identity the team wants to establish and has the versatility to be a plug and play starter at multiple positions."

9. Seattle Seahawks - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Credit: AP
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) signals before a play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Locked On Seahawks' Corbin Smith: "After losing Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks find their replacement with a do-it-all, pro-ready linebacker in Lloyd who is proficient in coverage, can defend the run, and also offers positional flexibility to rush the passer off the edge in a 3-4 scheme. Next to Jordyn Brooks, Seattle could have one of the best linebacker groups for years to come."

10. New York Jets - Drake London, WR, USC

Credit: AP
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) plays against Notre Dame in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Locked On Jets' John Butchko: "The Draft has fallen perfectly for the Jets as they are able to address their two most glaring needs with their two top ten picks. The Jets have their pick of receivers here, but with the exception of Elijah Moore general manager Joe Douglas has shown a proclivity towards favoring big receivers. London gets the nod. "

11. Washington Commanders - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Credit: AP
FILE - Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) plays during an NCAA football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, file photo. Hamilton was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Locked On Commanders' Chris Russell: "Washington was close to last in every pass defense category in the 2021 NFL Season and in the bottom ten in opponent scoring. Securing the back end with a talented and versatile safety like Kyle Hamilton helps everybody, from the defensive front to the Carson Wentz led offense who won't have to keep pace with a unit allowing more than 25 points per game, in 2022."

12. Minnesota Vikings - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Credit: AP
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Locked On Vikings' Luke Braun: "The Vikings' CB room is a barren wasteland, and they desperately need someone with the sticky man coverage ability that Derek Stingley has. Now, an LSU legend in Patrick Peterson gets to personally mentor the next product of "DBU", and he gets to practice against Justin Jefferson."

13. Houston Texans - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Credit: AP
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Locked On Texans' Coty Davis: "The Houston Texans are all in on Davis Mills as their starting quarterback. The best way for the Texans to put Mill in the best position is to improve the wide receiver corps. Olave is one of the most promising wideouts entering the draft. His addition would give Mills more weapons to utilize next season, especially given that the team was able to keep Brandin Cooks."

14. Baltimore Ravens - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Credit: AP
Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (67) blocks agains Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Locked On Ravens' Kevin Oestreicher: "Even thought the Ravens signed Morgan Moses, they still need to add more talent at offensive tackle with the uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley. Cross is a high-level player, and can provide insurance for Stanley while also having the potential to be a sensational starter for years to come."

15. Philadelphia Eagles - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

Credit: AP
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Locked On Eagles' Gino Cammileri"It has been nearly two decades since the Eagles drafted a Corner in Round 1 and Darius Slay isn't going to get any younger. In an effort to plan for life after Slay, the Eagles land Andrew Booth Jr. who has similarly identical measurables to the team's perennial Pro Bowler Cornerback."

16. New Orleans Saints - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Credit: AP
Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) looks to make a block during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Locked On Saints' Ross Jackson: "With the departure of All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead, the Saints have a huge hole to fill on the left side of the line. While veteran James Hurst could step in and fill that gap, securing the position for the future is too good to pass up here."

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Credit: AP
FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs down the sideline on a long pass reception against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. If the Chiefs want the closest player-for-player replacement for Tyreek Hill, it could mean trading up to pick Alabama's Jameson Williams, who is 10 weeks removed from an ACL injury. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Locked On Chargers' David Droegemeier: "Jameson Williams has the kind of explosive playmaking speed that the Chargers were looking for. we feel like he will match up perfectly with Herbert and open up things underneath for Allen and Everett."

18. Philadelphia Eagles - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Credit: AP
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Locked On Eagles' Louie DiBiase: "The Eagles try to replicate the Bengals blueprint with three young, star WRs to surround their young QB with by adding Garrett Wilson to the WR room with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Wilson is an explosive, versatile, inside and outside WR that would perfectly compliment Smith and Watkins and make this team forget about Jalen Reagor."

19. New Orleans Saints - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Credit: AP
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a touchdown catch against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Locked On Saints' Ross Jackson: "Seeing a run on wide receivers pushes the Saints to pass on quarterback to grab a playmaker that will help the offense take a step forward immediately. Michael Thomas is expected to make his return in 2022, but the team still needs another option on the opposite side and Treylon Burks gives the prototypical build and field-stretching ability the Saints have been missing.":

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Credit: AP
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Locked On Steelers' Christopher Carter: "Jordan Davis is too talented a prospect to pass up at a position the Steelers will need reinforcements at soon. Cam Heyward is in his 30s and Stephon Tuitt isn't far behind. The Steelers had the worst rush defense in the NFL last year when their DT depth took several hits, and Davis would help ensure that doesn't happen again while adding a freakishly athletic talent to the defense who can be the next torch bearer for great Steelers defensive linemen and keep linebackers clean to make more plays."

21. New England Patriots - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Credit: AP
FILE- Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Locked On Patriots' Mike D'abate: "Dean may be outside the physical mold of a prototypical linebacker in a Bill Belichick-defense. However, he possesses the sideline-to-sideline speed and tenacity to be a major factor in pass defense, the pass rush, and especially run defense. Potential game-changer for New England as they look to get younger and quicker in the middle."

22. (TRADE) Seattle Seahawks - Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Credit: AP
National Team quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) throws a pass in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Packers receive: Picks 40, 41, 109
  • Seahawks receive: Picks 22, 92, 132, 249 

Locked On Seahawks' Corbin Smith: "While he doesn't have a cannon for an arm, Ridder may be the most pro-ready quarterback in this draft class. He's a plus-athlete who plays with poise in the pocket, doesn't turn the ball over often, knows how to read defenses and scan his progressions, and can put the ball into tight windows as an anticipatory passer. He'll get a chance to beat out Drew Lock for the starting job right away as Russell Wilson's heir apparent."

23. Arizona Cardinals - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Credit: AP
FILE - Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) plays against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)

Locked On Cardinals' Alex Clancy: "Zion Johnson is a player the Cardinals desperately need to make an impact in Week 1. The Cardinals interior offensive line was putrid for much of the 2021 season. People forget, if Kyler Murray isn't protected, if Kyler Murray doesn't stay healthy, then none of this works."

24. Dallas Cowboys - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Credit: AP
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) sets up in his stance before a play against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Locked On Cowboys' Landon McCool: "The Cowboys had a feeling that at worst, one of these two Guards would fall to them at 24, and that is exactly what happened. After all the WR targets and Zion Johnson came off the board, the big OT who the Cowboys will start out at Guard, from A&M was the obvious choice."

25. (TRADE) Jacksonville Jaguars - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Credit: AP
Devonte Wyatt runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Bills receive: Pick 33, WR Laviska Shenault and Pick 106 
  • Jaguars receive: Pick 25

Locked On Jaguars' Tony Wiggins: "The Jaguars double dip at UGA and add the best interior pass rusher at 25 after a trade with Buffalo. This shows a commitment to taking the best available player while adding the 5th year option and improving the talent level with quality over quantity."

26. Tennessee Titans - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Credit: AP
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral warms up for the team' Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Locked On Titans' Tyler Rowland: "The board fell in a tough way here with the top 5 WRs, top two interior lineman, the top four offensive tackles were all off the board, so the Titans were faced with a choice here. Do you fill a defensive need you don't have, reach to fill an offensive need, or select your future face of the franchise? Corral will be a perfect fit."

27. Tampa Bay Bucs - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Credit: AP
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs away from Rutgers defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College,Pa.,Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Locked On Bucs' David Harrison: "With Chris Godwin's ACL timetable unknown, the Buccaneers look for depth at receiver and a player who can make an immediate impact if needed."

28. Green Bay Packers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Credit: AP
FILE -Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson, left, tackles Georgia wide receiver George Pickens during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens still has a chance to be a major contributor for the Bulldogs this season. The junior who was expected to be third-ranked Georgia's go-to receiver before he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring practice will be available Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl against No. 2 Michigan. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Locked On Packers' Peter Bukowski: "Pickens is the reason I felt comfortable trading down from 22, believing he'd be here at 28. He has the size (6'3 195), speed (4.47) and game to grow into a WR1 in the NFL after coming right into the SEC as a teenager and dominating. If he hadn't torn his ACL before last year, he'd have been gone 15 picks ago."

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Credit: AP
Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill (30) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Locked On Chiefs' Ryan Tracy: "The Chiefs pick up a versatile corner that can help in the nickel and allow them to play their three safety sets at times as well. Hill is athletic enough to play man coverage on slot receivers and drop all the way back to play a two high shell."

30. (TRADE) Minnesota Vikings - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

  • Chiefs receive: Picks 46, 77, 156 
  • Vikings receive: Pick 30
Credit: AP
FILE - Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie gets ready to defend on a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. McDuffie was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Locked On Vikings' Luke Braun: "McDuffie is a heady click-and-close defender who can plug right into the new-look Fangio-style defense. The Vikings have been ailed by their secondary for far too long, and a double dip in the 1st round forces the issue.

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Credit: AP
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Locked On Bengals' James Rapien: "With unexpected value options to pick from, the Bengals opt to finish their offseason of OL investment with Tyler Linderbaum and his rare athletic ability that is a great fit for a wide zone team. Luckily Ted Karras has positional versatility to play left guard."

32. Detroit Lions - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Credit: AP
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Locked On Lions' Matt Dery: "This fills a huge need for the Lions who are landing a Week 1 starter at Strong Safety next to Tracy Walker. Cine provides speed and tenacity on the back end something Detroit has been missing for years."

