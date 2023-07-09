Vanilla Ice bought two homes in St. Augustine

Stop, collaborate and listen... If you live near St. Augustine, Vanilla Ice may be your new neighbor.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ice is back with a brand new... home? Or two.

If you live in St. Augustine, iconic rapper Vanilla Ice -- whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, by the way -- may be moving in next door.

He bought two homes on Rattlesnake Island just off A1A.

He will keep one home and "flip" the other.

It's been a hobby of his for years. From 2010-2019, he had a television show on HGTV called The Vanilla Ice Project, where he remodeled homes.

He may be using one of his new homes for a return to the TV screen.

Legend has it that Van Winkle (or shall we call him Mr. Ice?) wrote his namesake song, Ice Ice Baby, about a weekend he had in South Florida. We can hope that becoming a First Coast local inspires another stroke of genius.

It's worth mentioning that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has already laid groundwork for a warm welcome from the First Coast... at her swearing-in ceremony, her friend Judge Kim Sadler played a video showing an original song Deegan had written her years before.

The song played off a similar riff, with Deegan replacing "Ice Ice Baby" with "Judge Judge Kimmie." You can watch it below.