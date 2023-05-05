Vanilla Ice, Spin Doctors to headline St. Augustine's As If! 90s Fest

Here's how to get tickets to the As If! 90s Fest being held in Downtown St. Augustine on May 20.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine residents, rejoice! Another music festival is set to hit the Ancient City next month for an action-packed, one-day event.

The third annual As If! 90s Fest will take over Francis Field at 25 West Castillo Drive on May 20. The festival features a full-day concert lineup with national acts, local and regional musicians, vendors, food trucks, a 32-foot water slide and more.

Grammy-nominated artist, Vanilla Ice and rock band, Spin Doctors, are the double headliners for the event. Other performers include Says Who, three tribute bands: Longview, Subliminal Doubt and Heart-Shaped Box and Ramona + The Riot.

The festival's proceeds will benefit ACE Alliance, a non-profit organization designated to assist locals who dedicate their craft and livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment and hospitality throughout Northeast Florida.

"Over the past few years, we've listened to our attendees about how to make this an even better event," Jeanetta Cebollero, owner of Ancient City Entertainment and organizer of the festival, stated in the news release. "This year, we'll have $5 beers and an extremely limited VIP experience with only 250 tickets sold."