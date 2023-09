In 2022, the team was valued at $3.5 billion. Now it is valued at $4 billion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The value of the Jacksonville Jaguars shot up 15% this year, according a new Forbes report on NFL team valuations.

The team's revenue was $517 million, compared to $471 million in 2022.

The increase comes after the Jaguars first trip to the playoffs since 2017.