Timuquana Country Club golf course in Jacksonville vandalized ahead of tournament

President of PGA Tour Champions Miller Brady says 4 greens at the course were damaged but, the first round of Jim Furky's tournament will not be effected on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timuquana Country Club golf course in Jacksonville was vandalized "overnight" ahead of Jim Furky's tournament taking place there over the weekend, President of PGA Tour Champions Miller Brady told First Coast News Thursday.

In a statement from Brady, four greens at the course were damaged as "PGA Tour Champions rules and competitions" have begun working with the tournament team and Timuquana Country Club staff to repair damages to the course.

Brady says the course will be ready for the first round of the tournament Friday morning.

Read Brady's full statement below:

"Overnight, the course at Timuquana Country Club was vandalized and four greens were damaged. PGA TOUR Champions rules and competitions have been working with the tournament team and Timuquana Country Club staff to repair the damages to the course. Thanks to their fantastic efforts, we will have the course ready for the first round of competition tomorrow morning. We encourage everyone in the Jacksonville community to come out and support this great event and support Jim and Tabitha. Any additional questions about the incident should be made to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office."