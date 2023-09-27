Jacksonville family reaches settlement with JEA after pipe burst in backyard

Robert Kauffman says a JEA sewage line completely flooded and damaged his pool. He contacted the Ask Anthony team for help getting the matter resolved.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ask Anthony team has an update on a Jacksonville family whose pool was flooded with raw sewage after a JEA line burst in their backyard at the end of April.

"We had a lifetime warranty on this pool until they emptied it. Now, I have no warranty. If it breaks, I have to fix it. That's just something that they're not getting through to themselves. That pool cost us well over $100,000," Robert Kauffman said.

In July, we interviewed Robert Kauffman. He was asking JEA to repair or replace the pool. He says the public utility company offered some assistance, but, he didn't feel like it was enough. So, he turned to Anthony Austin for help.

"If I was to hit one of their power poles, you better believe they would be coming after the money whether that pole fell over or not. It's the same thing I'm asking for," Kauffman said.

We aired their story on First Coast News and contacted JEA about the situation. A spokesperson told us they were investigating the matter and working closely with the family to reach a settlement.

"They're about to put the sod into the backyard and take care of my daughter's playground," Kauffman said in a follow-up interview.

This week, Kauffman told us they have reached a financial settlement with JEA and the public utility is taking care of their yard and pool.

"Ask Anthony did an amazing job for us. I think it made them realize that we weren't messing around. This was something very important to us and something that we worked hard as a family to get to. So, we'd like to thank you very much Anthony," Kauffman added.