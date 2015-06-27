Cliff Avril in Jacksonville for 11th annual youth football camp

Avril said around 150 kids showed up and received a signed ball, t-shirts, a water bottle and other items. He plans to keep the program going.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Hometown hero and Super Bowl champ, Cliff Avril was back in town on his old stomping grounds at Clay High School.

He hosted his 11th youth football camp where kids can work like the pro's. He was drafted in 2008 and played nine seasons.

Avril said it's important to come back where it all started, so he can show the kids in the community how important it is to dream big dreams, like he did.

"I don't think you can dream about things that you don't know exist. Being exposed to those things, being around those types of guys, having Nolan Carroll who is also an alum from Clay High, having De'Shaan Dixon who's in the league right now, having Roberto Wallace who played in the league. Having these guys coming to the community, I think it just feeds the guys and motivates them," said Avril.

The Cliff Avril Family Foundation will host the 10th annual Family Fun Day on July 16th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

