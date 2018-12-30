Immediately following the final whistle of the Jaguars' 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans, owner Shad Kahn released a statement, reiterating his support of Senior VP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin, General Manager Dave Caldwell, and head coach Doug Marrone.

"Given our overall body of work over the past two seasons, I offered to Tom that I preferred entering the 2019 season with as much stability as reasonable or possible at the top of our football operation," Kahn said. "I am pleased that Tom sees our situation and opportunity similarly, so we will return to work this week fully confident and optimistic with Dave Caldwell as our general manger and Doug Marrone as our head coach."

Kahn did express his disappointment with the 2018 season and the "status quo."

"I will not overlook how poorly we accounted for ourselves following a 3-1 start. There were far too many long Sundays over the last three quarters of the season, with today’s loss in Houston being the final example, and that cannot repeat itself in 2019," Kahn continued.

The Jaguars finished the 2018 season 5-11.