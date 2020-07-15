Ngakoue and Jaguars do not agree to long-term deal by franchise tag deadline

Only chance for him to remain in Jacksonville is to sign tender for one year

The saga continues.

After contract negotiations failed last summer (and again this winter), the Jacksonville Jaguars and pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue still have not agreed to a long-term deal. Unlike the previous 12 months, though, now the two sides will face repercussions from their inaction.

The most Ngakoue can now play for is the franchise tag, a one-year deal valued at $17.8 million in 2020. He has yet to sign the franchise tender. Under the new CBA, Ngkaoue could hold out of this month’s Training Camp – and not play the season – and would not be fined.

The former third-round pick has missed just one game in his four-year career – Week Two of the 2019 season at Houston. He has recorded 37.5 sacks, 42 TFL and forced an eye-popping, 14 fumbles. That included eight sacks and four forced-fumbles in 2019.

The other option is the option Ngakoue has been campaigning for for months: to be traded elsewhere.

The NFL Network reports there have been some teams interested in the 25-year old pass rusher of late. The Jaguars held out for the price they desired for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramey when he was dealt in October; they maintain they will do the same for Ngakoue.

Moreover, during April’s NFL Draft, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell maintained no trade offers had truly materialized.

“We weren’t able to get a trade,” Caldwell said in April. “Actually, we weren’t even really able to get an offer. So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time.”

Caldwell did go onto say that the Jaguars would welcome Ngakoue back with “open arms” should he choose to sign his franchise tender and remain in Jacksonville.