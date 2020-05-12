Community organization holding gift drive for First Coast kids, seniors

There are still about 75 kids and seniors who don’t have someone donating a gift.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local kids and seniors need your help this holiday season.

For kids in foster care and seniors who are isolated and alone, this can be a challenging time. That’s why Jewish Families and Community Services of Jacksonville is trying to buy over 1,700 gifts for those who would otherwise go without.

There are still about 75 kids and seniors who don’t have someone donating a gift.

That’s where you can help.

“Its important they know that there’s people out here that are communicating with them and able to touch them in some way,” Jewish Family and Community Services CEO Colleen Rodriguez said, “I think at the very core celebrating the holidays your families always celebrated it’s important to tradition.”

You can sign-up and make donations at JFCSJAX.O