JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Carolina Cobras came into Jacksonville Saturday night trying to knock off the top seeded Jacksonville Sharks. They got off to a great start too, up 14-0. But the Sharks were resilient like they have been all season. An onside kick followed by a 53 second drive capped off a 52-48 comeback win to claim the league crown.

The Sharks lost the first game of the season before winning every game left on their schedule to close out the Championship season in style.