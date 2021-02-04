Jacksonville native Rennia Davis heading to the WNBA

One of the First Coast's top athletes over the last decade is heading to the next level.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 2017 Athlete of the Year saying in part that since she picked up a basketball at age 10, she knew she had dreams bigger than anyone could ever imagine.

And a large part of those dreams included playing pro basketball.

She went on to say, she worked hard and it's time for her to pursue that dream and that she's decided to enter in the WNBA DRAFT.

Rennia averaged around 17­ points and a little more than 8 rebounds per game for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.