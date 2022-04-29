Jacksonville charity raises close to $30,000 at Bold City Brigade Vegas Draft Party

H.E.A.D on Youth Impact was started by three Jags fans. The money will go towards benefiting kids at UF Shands, Brooks Rehab, and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Smith, Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor, and Trevor Lawrence were just a few names on the star studded list of players that attended the Bold City Brigade 2022 Vegas Draft Party.

"The main thing is to get Jaguar fans all over the US together to celebrate the team," Jaguars fan, Nicolaas Simonis Jr. said.

Simonis Jr. is a lifelong Jaguar fan and organized the draft party at The Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club in Vegas. Simonis Jr. connected with former Jaguar, Jimmy Smith, who was able to add over 20 players to list for the event.

The 12 hour party featured over a hundred auction items, including a signed Patrick Mahomes Jersey, custom pair of signed Tony Boselli sneakers, and a set of replica Super Bowl rings.

The proceeds went towards H.E.A.D. on Youth Impact, a local charity started by Jaguars fans Chris Ebreo, Eric Dunn, and Patrick Harrack.

"About a month a half ago my (Ebreo) phone rang and he (Simonis Jr.) called me from the World Cup game in Mexico saying hey I'm putting a draft party together and we need a charity are you in? And it was a no brainer," Ebreo said.

"That was an amazing thing for him to do because he could have chosen any charity out there," Dunn said.

H.E.A.D on Youth Impact's mission is to make a positive impact by providing hope, inspiration, and opportunities to children.

A mission they achieved Thursday night as they raised close to $30,000. The proceeds will go towards benefiting kids at Brooks Rehabilitation, Wolfson Children's Hospital, and UF Health Shands.

Simonis Jr. met Dunn and Ebreo at last year's draft. The three talked about doing something big in Vegas, planting a seed that's blossoming into a night to remember.