Icemen re-sign Dalton Thrower

Experienced Defenseman Returns to Icemen

The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Dalton Thrower for the 2020-2021 season.

Thrower, 26, returns for his second season in Jacksonville where he logged eight points (3g, 5a) with 73 penalty minutes in 35 games played last season.

Thrower was acquired by the Icemen in July of 2019 from the Allen Americans. The 6-1, 203-pound blueliner totaled 26 points (3g, 23a), with 190 penalty minutes in two seasons with Allen from 2017-2019. Thrower also played three additional ECHL seasons with the Brampton Beast (2014-2017), collecting 12 points (4g, 8a) and 212 penalty minutes.

Thrower made nine American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the St. John’s IceCaps during the 2015-16 season. The North Vancouver, BC native was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second-round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.