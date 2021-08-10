Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft.

CHICAGO — Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced on Tuesday. He was 78.

Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft, quickly emerging as one of the league's best goalies.

He won the Calder Trophy in 1970 as the NHL's best rookie as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

Esposito was also an integral member of the Tampa Bay Lightning family. The team released a statement on his passing, saying he was key to laying the groundwork for a successful Florida hockey franchise.

“The entire Tampa Bay Lightning organization is terribly saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Esposito today just weeks after his diagnosis. Tony was a founding, cornerstone member of the Lightning family who was a fixture at games and, along with his brother Phil, played in integral role in laying the groundwork for a successful franchise in the Sunshine State when many thought it was impossible," the team wrote.

"His role cannot be understated. Tony was a true legend on the ice and off of it. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, his family, friends and all of those he touched in the hockey community," the Lightning added.

Esposito is Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts, including 15 during his rookie season. in shutouts (74) and wins (418). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988 and joined his brother Phil, who played 18 seasons in the NHL.

