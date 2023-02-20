Hilliard hires Daniel Thomas, school's first Black head football coach

"It's amazing. You know it's crazy because I always figured I would come back after going and playing at Kansas State and Miami," says Daniel Thomas.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Hilliard Flashes turned to a familiar face to take over their football program.

Monday the school announced Hilliard alum Daniel Thomas as their new head football coach.

Thomas electrified Flashes football fans on Friday nights during his career.

He graduated from Hilliard in 2006, played JOCO ball at Northwest Mississippi, then Kansas State before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the NFL draft in 2011.

Thomas is the first black football coach in Hilliard history.

"It's amazing. You know it's crazy because I always figured I would come back after going and playing at Kansas State and Miami," says Daniel Thomas. "It was always in the back of my mind, and I never thought it would come this quick but just to be in that position it's powerful. I feel like God prepared me for it and he led me to this job."

Thomas says he understands the magnitude of being the first Black head football coach at Hilliard.

"It really hasn't hit me yet but you saying it, I understand the magnitude of it and I embrace it 100 percent," says Thomas. "Individuals like yourself inspire me. Just taking the steps that you took and where you've taken it. I told you I saw you on the sideline in Kansas City doing your thing. And I remember where you started and to see where you took it you inspire me."

Thomas says he plans to use some of the same philosophies he learned from his former college head coach Bill Synder at Kansas Sate.