Sideline 2023: play of the week

Each week, you can find the best play of the week here!

FLORIDA, USA — As high school football continues in the First Coast, you can find each week "play of the week" right here!

Broken down from week one and so on.

From week six, we broke down the top five plays.

#5 Wolfson at Bishop Kenny James Resar rolls to his right and throws it up for Randy Dinh. Bishop Kenny hammered Wolfson 42-0

#4 Bartram Trail at Fleming Island.

Cibastian Broughton and this quarterback is a playmaker, Broughton with the QB keeper taking this one all the way to the house but Bartram Trail won 49-28.

#3 Episcopal at Bolles.

One of the few bright spots in the game for the Golden Eagles Turner Glenn finds Omar Dixon who is not going to stop until he gets into the endzone.

#2 Stanton at Impact.

Eliyjah Caldwell had a big game, he muffs the punt picks it up and watch this guy weave his way through defenders and score. The Impact Lions remain perfect on the season winning a final 32-7.

#1 And our top play came from First Coast at Englewood.

Watch this from Ty Kiester who scrambles around and someway stays on his feet then finds Malik Neely.