How to watch Sideline 2021 this Friday night

It's Round Two of the high school football playoffs in Florida and Georgia. First Coast News will have all the sights and sounds tonight at 11:15 PM!

The postseason is heating up in both Florida and Georgia!

Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!

Live team coverage from Hilliard High School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Flashes' Round Two clash with undefeated Union County at 7:30 p.m.

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

Hilliard at Union County

Wakulla at Raines

St. John Paul at Trinity Christian

West Florida at Baker County

Gadsden County at Bolles

Dawson at Pierce County

Calhoun at Ware County

University Christian at Bolles

Dacula at Brunswick

Apopka at Bartram Trail

DON'T FORGET: First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!