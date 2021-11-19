How to watch Sideline 2021 this Friday night

The postseason is heating up in both Florida and Georgia!
Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!
Live team coverage from Hilliard High School begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Flashes' Round Two clash with undefeated Union County at 7:30 p.m.
First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:
- Hilliard at Union County
- Wakulla at Raines
- St. John Paul at Trinity Christian
- West Florida at Baker County
- Gadsden County at Bolles
- Dawson at Pierce County
- Calhoun at Ware County
- University Christian at Bolles
- Dacula at Brunswick
- Apopka at Bartram Trail
DON'T FORGET: First Coast News will have scores and more from additional games on SIDELINE 2021, at 11:15 p.m. on Friday night. Get ready to roll those highlights!
Wherever you are, be sure to post your photos with the #TeamSideline on Twitter and Instagram. You just might see them on SIDELINE 2021 Friday night!