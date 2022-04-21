Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic to feature 14 Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia schools at Glynn County Stadium

The classic will feature teams such as Bolles (FL), Baker County (FL), Brunswick (GA) and Glynn Academy (GA). It will take place from September 8-10.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A big time high school football showcase is coming to Southeast Georgia this year.

The Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic will feature 14 teams from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in September at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick.

Below are the teams participating:

Baker County (Florida), Bolles (Florida), Creekside (Florida), Madison County (Florida), St. Augustine (Florida), University Christian (Florida), West Nassau (Florida).

Brunswick (Georgia), Charlton County (Georgia), Coffee County (Georgia), Fitzgerald (Georgia), Glynn Academy (Georgia), McIntosh County (Georgia), Richmond Hill (Georgia).

"We could have had 15 games if we wanted to it's really grown and I think next year we'll probably grow it a little more, but we really want this to be the feature high school football event of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia," Glynn County Athletic Director, Steve Waters, said.

Waters said a showcase of this kind was a dream of his since becoming the county athletic director in 2012.

The classic is being sponsored by Jacksonville based company Baker's Sporting Goods and by Under Armour.

Each player will receive a gear package from Under Armour and proceeds from ticket sales will be divided up and go towards participating teams.

"There is definitely a cool factor to this idea of being one of the North Florida representatives coming up here and seeing what South Georgia football is all about," Bolles head coach, Matt Toblin, said.

"It's going to be big for our community I mean we got games on Thursday Friday Saturday something to do on that weekend in September," Brunswick head coach, Garrett Grady, said.

The classic will also feature a brand new surface at Glynn County Stadium as the grass surface will soon be replaced with field turf.

Waters said the 3 million dollar project was approved by the Glynn County School District and will included additional turf practice surfaces for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School.

The project is expected to start at the end of May and be finished by August.

Tickets for the classic will be sold at the gate.

Below is the full schedule of games for the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic:

9/8 - McIntosh County Vs. West Nassau @ 5 p.m.

9/8 - Glynn Academy vs. Creekside @ 8 p.m.

9/9 - Charlton County vs. University Christian @ 5 p.m.

9/9 - Brunswick vs. Bolles @ 8 p.m.

9/10 - Fitzgerald vs. Madison County @ 2 p.m.

9/10 Coffee County vs. St. Augustine @ 5 p.m.