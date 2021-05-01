Greg McGarity named Gator Bowl CEO & President

The long time UGA Athletic Director is back on the forefront of sports on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gator Bowl Sports Chairman John Duce and the Board of Trustees announced today that Greg McGarity has been named as the President and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports, a role he will assume March 1, 2021.

McGarity joins Gator Bowl Sports following a 43 year career in college athletics which began at the University of Georgia in 1977. The University of Georgia served as the launching point of McGarity’s career where he served in multiple roles through 1992 when he left for the University of Florida. While at Florida, he served in several leadership roles and was a staple in all Florida vs Georgia operations. In 2010, McGarity returned to Athens as the Athletic Director for the Bulldogs until he announced his retirement in December 2020.

McGarity will replace Rick Catlett who has served 29 years as President and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports. In his upcoming role, McGarity will oversee all operations of Gator Bowl Sports including the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, JAXSPORTS Council and Gator Bowl Charities. He will continue to position the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl as a premier bowl in the country. In addition, McGarity will assist with Gator Bowl Sports strategic partners such as the City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Jaguars, JAX Chamber and local corporate partners to ensure that Jacksonville remains forefront in collegiate sporting events for years to come.

“When the Gator Bowl Sports Board of Trustees were tasked with finding a replacement for Rick, we prioritized growth of our organization both locally and nationally. To do that, it was imperative that we find a candidate with strong relationships throughout college athletics and within Northeast Florida,” said Gator Bowl Sports Chairman John Duce. “Greg brings with him long-term relationships and respect not only in college athletics, but also with Gator Bowl Sports stakeholders from years of working in partnership on the Georgia vs Florida game. He is a tremendous asset to our organization and we look forward to building a future with him at the helm.”

“I look forward to joining the Gator Bowl Sports team and furthering a legacy that is 76 years in the making” McGarity said. “I have had the privilege to work with Rick and many others who are instrumental in the Jacksonville sports scene throughout my career and am excited to join and contribute to a vibrant sports community.”